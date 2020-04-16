1901 Group Enters $2.1M Agreement, Partnering with NTIS, to Develop NCFs; Paul Wilkinson Quoted

1901 Group has secured a seven-month, $2.1 million agreement, under its joint venture partner agreement with the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) for data innovation support, to assist the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) National Risk Management Center (NRMC), the company announced on Thursday.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with NTIS in support of the DHS's mission to remain resilient and protect citizens from homeland security threats," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP Business Development at 1901 Group.

1901 Group will provide analytic research and innovation to further develop the National Critical Functions (NCFs) risk architecture framework. The project will be conducted in collaboration with NTIS. 1901 Group will deliver expertise and analysis to assist the NRMC in developing and documenting the analytic requirements to further define the threat landscape to the nation's NCFs.

1901 Group provides comprehensive cybersecurity support using our FedRAMP Authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center and In³Sight security management platform to deliver best in class services that span on-premise, on the go, and in the cloud resulting in an improved cybersecurity posture.

The company’s cybersecurity division additionally provides identity, credential and access management, fully managed SOC, hybrid/co-managed SOC, traditional SOC, incident response, information security continuous monitoring (ISCM), vulnerability assessment, compliance and patch management.

"As data is becoming more crucial to agencies' missions, we look forward to providing our expertise and emerging technologies to further protect specific activities that are crucial to our country," added Wilkinson.

The agreement follows the appointment of Bob Beck as 1901 Group’s senior director of business development for the Department of Defense market in March 2019.

Beck is a well-known figure with over 30 years of experience in government business development, financial management, and implementing strategies within the public sector marketplace.

He joined 1901 Group after serving as vice president and general manager for IPsoft Government Solutions (IGS) building a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing offerings including an AI ability to assist veterans in completing disability claim forms.

Beck served as the DoD Account Executive with CSRA (now General Dynamics Information Technology) doubling the company’s cybersecurity practice during the first year of implementation.

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector. We improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24×7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems.

Our capabilities include cloud, cyber security, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24×7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals.