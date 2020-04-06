2020 Wash100 Awardees John Murray, Bruce Jette Cite Plans to Prevent Disruptions in Army Modernization Efforts

U.S. Army officials have said that the military branch is working to prevent further delays in its more than 800 acquisition programs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause disruptions, National Defense Magazine reported Friday.

Gen. John Murray, commanding officer of the Army Futures Command, said at a teleconference that programs such as the integrated air-and-missile defense battle command system could be at risk of delays due to current health-related restrictions.

Testing of the IBCS was initially slated to take place in May while another test for the long-range precision strike missile is scheduled for this month. According to Murray, the Army may “have to look at some concurrency” if the service deems it necessary.

Bruce Jette, assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, added that the service has continued network modernization initiative as well as testing of hypersonics technology amid the health crisis.

Other Army projects that could face disruptions include the Integrated Visual Augmentation System designed to support warfighters’ situational awareness functions on the field, Murray noted.

