Aaron Weis Talks Plans to Continue Navy’s Modernization Initiatives

Aaron Weis, chief information officer of the U.S. Navy and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said he does not expect to see directional changes following the resignation of Thomas Modly as acting secretary, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Weis said in an email to the publication that the service branch is continuing work on the modernization goals outlined by former Secretary Richard Spencer and continued by Modly during the latter’s tenure.

Weis noted that he sees “no changes in the direction or strategy” with regards to his role as CIO and the service will push through with efforts to modernize and sustain the Department of the Navy’s systems and networks.

“I am looking forward to working with future DON leadership to make the vision ‘to build information superiority to win the global naval fight’ a reality,” he added.

James McPherson, acting undersecretary of the U.S. Army, will take over Modly’s duties on a temporary basis until the Senate confirms a permanent secretary.