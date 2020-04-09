ACT I Promotes Angel Hunt to Director of Procurement to Lead Purchasing Systems; Claudio Monticelli Quoted

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International (ACT I) has promoted Angel Hunt to the director of procurement to lead the company’s purchasing system, ACT I announced on Thursday.

“We’ve all benefited from the compelling blend of contracting expertise and industry experience she has brought to our contracts team. Now as our Procurement leader, Angel is well-positioned to forge a best-in-class procurement enterprise for the company, leveraging her knowledge and skill to drive effectiveness across our supplier enterprise,” said ACT I chief operating officer Claudio Monticelli.

Hunt joined ACT I in Sept. 2017 as senior manager of contracts. In the role, she supervised the company’s contracting efforts. In her new role as ACT I’s director of procurement, Hunt will lead the company’s purchasing system, ensuring efficient, effective and compliant management of the company’s suppliers and vendors.

Hunt will bring deep experience to the position from within ACT I and across industry. Prior to joining ACT I, she served as supply chain lead for divestiture activities and category leader for strategic alliances at DXC Technologies.

In her role with DXC, she led the procurement workstream and was responsible for negotiations associated with the divestiture of business units as the company restructured. She also partnered with high-level executive teams, outside counsel and consultants to map strategy and monitor the progress of activities.

Prior to joining DXC, Hunt served in a variety of leadership roles with Lockheed Martin. Most recently, she held the position of manager of supply chain regulatory compliance, where she worked on multi-year procurements of the F-22, annual procurement support with over 50 major F-35 suppliers and prime proposal support to Foreign Military Sales (FMS) procurements for both the F-16 and F-35 programs.

She also led the regulatory compliance group’s work to monitor Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) changes and institute and audit revised procurement procedures. She served as the coordinating manager for all government and third-party audit agencies.

Additionally, Hunt served at Hewlett Packard, where she led benchmarking on cost-based negotiations and was the contracting lead for the separation office during the corporation’s transitions and divestitures, overseeing the development of valuable contracts.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from St. Edward’s University and a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in International Business from the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University, where she served as a member of the Alumni Executive Board.

“Angel is a proven performer at ACT I and will continue to serve as a key leader in our aggressive growth plan,”added Monticelli.