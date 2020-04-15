AEgis Technologies Group Acquires EMRC Heli to Expand Offerings; Jonathan Moneymaker, Tommy Whitaker Quoted

Arlington Capital Partners’ portfolio company, AEgis Technologies Group has announced the acquisition of partner and sUAS manufacturer EMRC Heli to expand AEgis’ offerings, the company announced on Wednesday.

“The recent advancements in our hybrid power units and multi-mission design allow these platforms to address the critical needs of our warfighters across a wide spectrum of ISR, Directed Energy, or even atmospheric phenomenology applications,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO AEgis Technologies Group.

AEgis has provided a wide spectrum of capabilities in the Directed Energy (DE) community, including development and deployment of novel targets and instrumentation to characterize High Energy Laser (HEL) and High Power Microwave (HPM) DE weapon systems.

With the acquisition, EMRC’s capabilities will enhance AEgis’ DE mission area, accelerate the testing and fielding of DE weapon systems and expand AEgis’ UAS portfolio to support multi-mission sensor suites, swarm applications and proxy warfare for the warfighter.

“The acquisition of EMRC Heli to the AEgis platform deepens our offering to our existing markets while enabling us to offer complete platform-to-payload solutions and rapidly integrate new advanced capabilities support to adjacent missions,” added Moneymaker.

EMRC has specialized in the design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing, integration, test, and support of multiple fixed and rotary-wing small Unmanned Aerial (sUAS) Platforms. EMRC will integrate into AEgis’ existing management structure with its platforms going to market horizontally through various mission areas as well as direct to their existing customer base.

Arlington Capital Partners will accelerate AEgis’ mission of “Leading the Transformation of Modern Warfare” through continued inorganic investment while also capitalizing the business to best serve their customers.

“I’m incredibly proud to join the AEgis team,” said Tommy Whitaker, EMRC Heli founder. “The cultural, technical, and overall strategic fit is perfect and allows us access to new customers, to accelerate our development, and resources to grow.”

About the AEgis Technologies Group Inc.

The AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis) provides advanced engineering solutions across the space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, electronic warfare & cyber, C4ISR, and

intelligence markets. The Company was founded in 1989 and has served its core customer base as a trusted partner for decades focused on solving the Defense and National Security Community's hardest challenges. AEgis is an end-to-end lifecycle partner from R&D, through development, and into operations. We are the trusted provider leading the transformation for tomorrow's multi-model and multi-domain warfare.

About EMRC Heli

EMRC Heli provides Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) to government and commercial customers including sUAS design, development, payload integration, and operational support services for fixed-wing and rotary-wing sUAS platforms.