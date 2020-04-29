Home / News / AFMC Holds Virtual Job Fair

AFMC Holds Virtual Job Fair

Matthew Nelson April 29, 2020 News

The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a virtual job fair on April 23 to fill 700 STEM posts at the command's installations within the U.S.

More than 115 AFMC subject matter experts and hiring officials conducted interviews to over 1K applicants and utilized direct-hire privileges to provide job offers, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

The participants were asked to undergo a pre-application process to allow officials to assess qualifications and extend invites to potential employees. 75 percent of the 620 invited applicants joined in the event.

“Talent acquisition is evolving, and even before social distancing driven by the current national emergency, AFMC was looking to leverage the benefits of online civilian hiring fairs to improve the speed, effectiveness and presence of our recruiting practices,” said Keri Poole, a human resource specialist at AFMC.

