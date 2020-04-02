Army Tackles Project on Autonomous Threat Recognition Vehicles

The U.S. Army has commenced efforts to develop air and ground vehicles that detect threats via artificial intelligence, Inside Defense reported Wednesday.

The service branch's AI Task Force aims to develop a system of vehicles designed to autonomously gather threat data under the Aided Threat Recognition from Mobile Cooperative and Autonomous Sensors effort.

The project also seeks to drive down the reconnaissance work of deployed soldiers.

Brig. Gen. Matt Easley, the task force's director, said his team is exploring various data collection applications of autonomous systems on the battlefield.

"The key research problem that we're looking at is how to get those autonomous systems to work to create a [common] operating picture," Easley said in an interview with Inside Defense.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Army to move a initial network test under the effort from this month to June, with a demonstration scheduled for September.