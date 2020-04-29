Army Unveils Fever Detection Tech

The U.S. Army has introduced a Microsoft-built high-speed goggle that works to provide situational awareness capacities to warfighters in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System employs a Microsoft HoloLens unit equipped with a heads-up display to evaluate soldiers' temperature at a rapid pace, the Army said Monday.

The service branch tested IVAS' capacity within various operational areas during the Soldier Touch Point 2 activity. A soldier wore the goggle to trace the forehead and inner eye temperature of around 300 soldiers in less than 30 minutes.

"We've always planned for an agile software system and a digital platform that can be upgraded and adapted to use against emerging threats in the future," said Tom Bowman, director of IVAS Science and Technology Special Project Office.

The Army will begin deployment of the goggle to troops in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.