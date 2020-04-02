Avaya Supports Healthcare Workers with Contact Center Apps During COVID-19 Outbreak; Carlos Araiza, Jim Chirico Quoted

Avaya Holdings Corp. has continued to enhance its ability to deliver critically needed support and care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has announced that it will provide communications and collaboration solutions for free to healthcare organizations in order to help them stay connected, productive and safe, Avaya reported on Thursday.

“In a moment like this with whole world impacted by COVID-19, we have to act immediately, and with Avaya’s support, in just over a weekend we were able to move our traditional call center to a remote deployment without interrupting service to doctors, their patients or our team,” said Carlos Araiza, IT Leader at WellMedic. “They quickly helped us develop our contingency strategy and implement the appropriate solution.”

Avaya solutions will assist providers to address the increase in patient care and inquiries, the outreach to their communities and the ability to virtually connect patients, family members and care teams, with staff working from home or in temporary locations.

During the pandemic, the company has supported healthcare organizations worldwide in a number of ways, including key healthcare services providers leading the COVID-19 testing effort has been able to continue work while moving over 2,300 employees to work remotely.

One of the largest healthcare providers in the southwest United States, with more than 10,000 Avaya unified communications users, is able to maintain its high level of health services while moving staff to a work-from-home environment to help ensure their safety.

The company has also worked with government health departments across the U.S., including Washington State Department of Health, to get emergency call centers up-and-running in a matter of hours.

Avaya recently helped the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health Manitoba leverage CPaaS solutions to quickly ramp up their ability to respond to huge increases in call center volume. WellMedic Health Centers implemented Avaya communication and contact centers solutions for remote agents to address their current challenges.

“Our deepest gratitude goes out to the healthcare workers and organizations on the front lines battling COVID-19. Many of the providers who work with Avaya have told us how critical it is to stay connected and engaged with colleagues, patients and communities,” said Jim Chirico, Avaya President and CEO.

