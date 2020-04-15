B&A Partners with Grazie Grazie to Launch Meal Donation Program to Hospital Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic; Jonathan Evans, Casey Patten Quoted

B&A has partnered with Grazie Grazie restaurant to launch its COVID-19 relief effort for the DMV community with the launch of its new meal donation program, B&A says ‘Grazie Grazie,’ providing meals to local healthcare workers in the D.C. area, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company has partnered with the Italian Deli Grazie Grazie to provide meals to local hospital healthcare workers as well as staff the restaurant, enabling it to stay busy enough to keep the kitchen open. The program will be led by Jonathan Evans, B&A CEO and president, and Casey Patten, owner of Grazie Grazie.

“Serving front line hospital workers, which in turn, is helping us keep our team employed during this time is incredible,” stated Patten. The program will stimulate the restaurant and healthcare community.

To determine the communities in need of the program’s services, Evans consulted the Hope for Henry Foundation to identify local hospitals that needed meals provided for their staff that have encountered long hours and contact with the virus firsthand. Since the program launched, the Children’s National Main Hospital ICU evening staff was the first to receive 200 meals on March 14, 2020.

B&A and ‘Grazie Grazie’ will continue to work with the Hope for Henry Foundation team to identify more local hospitals who can benefit from this program. B&A hopes to call on the support of their partners and the GovCon community to help support delivery of meals to other local DMV hospitals in the coming weeks.

“Thanks to the help of the Hope for Henry Foundation, we were able to provide the Children’s National evening ICU staff their first donated meal to kick-start this remarkable program,” said Evans.

For more information on joining the fight, visit B&A says ‘Grazie Grazie’.

About B&A and Grazie Grazie

Founded in 1988, B&A is headquartered in McLean, VA and is a leading information technology systems integrator providing person centric Innovative IT Solutions for the government and private sectors to secure our nation’s borders, facilitate commerce, and support Judiciary and Legislature operations.

Grazie Grazie is a Neighborhood Italian Deli located at 85 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024 open 11AM-11PM