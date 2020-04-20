Boeing Launches New Airlift Capabilities for COVID-19 Transport Mission; Chris Sununu, Dean Kamen, Dave Calhoun Quoted

Boeing has completed its first COVID-19 transport mission, using a 737-700 aircraft from its corporate fleet to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) from China to the United States, the company announced on Saturday.

"Another life-saving delivery of PPE has arrived in New Hampshire," said Governor Chris Sununu. "Thanks to Dean Kamenfor facilitating this deal, and to Boeing for donating the cost of this mission transport. The state will deliver these masks to the greatest areas of need across New Hampshire so those on the frontline have the necessary resources to fight COVID-19."

Boeing has partnered with FIRST Robotics founder Dean Kamen to transport 540,000 medical-grade face masks that will be delivered to healthcare professionals battling COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

Kamen is also a founder of DEKA Research and Development Corporation. He worked with DEKA to secure the face masks from manufacturers in China and turned to Boeing to facilitate their transport.

"Boeing has been a long-time partner of FIRST Robotics and I'm proud that I can again partner with the Boeing team to meet the needs of our frontline healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19," said Kamen. "Now more than ever, help from companies like Boeing is critical so we can continue to make sure protective equipment gets to the people who need it most."

Boeing will continue to support local communities and healthcare professionals to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the company will launch airlift transport missions with the Boeing Dreamlifter and ecoDemonstrator. Boeing will continue to closely coordinate with U.S. government officials on how to best assist areas with the greatest need.

"I want to personally thank Governor Sununu, the entire New Hampshire congressional delegation and Dean Kamen for their leadership in helping secure and distribute this much-needed personal protective equipment for our frontline healthcare workers and first responders here in New Hampshire," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

