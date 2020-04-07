Brillient Appoints RJ Kolton as CGO, Richard Jacik as General Manager to Drive Growth Strategy; Paul Strasser Quoted

Brillient Corporation has announced that the company has made major organizational changes to the leadership team. Paul Strasser, formerly Brillient president, was named as the chief executive officer (CEO), founder Sukumar Iyer as executive chairman, RJ Kolton as chief growth officer (CGO) and Richard Jacik as general manager, the company reported on Tuesday.

“I am honored to take the reins at this important period in Brillient’s phenomenal growth and to continue working with such an outstanding team of professionals,” said Strasser.

Strasser has hired two industry experts to the leadership team to help provide the best path to success. Kolton will oversee the planning and implementation of the corporate growth strategy. Kolton will also supervise all aspects of business development (BD) lifecycle, including account, pursuit, and capture of business opportunities and proposal development.

In addition, Kolton will lead new product and service development and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. He will bring over 22 years of experience as senior business development and operational executive supporting defense, federal and intelligence community customers.

“The timing couldn’t be better for RJ joining this Brillient team. His strong executive leadership and award-winning business development skills are a perfect fit for fulfilling our vision and taking advantage of robust market opportunities,” Strasser commented.

Prior to his role with Brillient, Kolton was senior vice president of BD for Synectics for Management Decisions, where he delivered data-driven information technology (IT), research and analytics solutions to government clients.

Within the BD Department Kolton led the BD Department, developed and implemented corporate strategic and business plans, and oversaw the BD lifecycle. Kolton was also president and principal of Kolt Business Solutions, where he enhanced the company’s strategic and operational planning activities and BD operations.

From May 2013 through October 2019, he was SVP BD for Data Systems Analysts, Inc., for which he led the BD Department, developed and implemented corporate strategic and business plans, and oversaw the BD lifecycle, and was instrumental in increasing the company’s revenue by 140 percent and employees by nearly 200 percent.

The second executive hire, Richard Jacik, will serve as the general manager of the company’s health division. In the role, he will work with the team to develop the health strategy to strengthen its maturity and growth. He will also lead a variety of strategic programs.

Jacik is an experienced technologist and business executive, with over 25 years of commercial and public sector experience selling, designing, building, delivering and managing complex IT programs and initiatives.

He has a deep-rooted history of leading organizations to their next level, including strategically building capabilities to win and deliver in new markets and new verticals. Prior to joining Brillient, he was a principal with IMI Services.

He has helped federal contractors of all sizes establish a footprint, build capabilities, deliver services and technologies, and expand its reach. Jacik was also a senior vice president and health sector executive at Acentia, where he led their federal and public health programs.

“Richard brings to Brillient a pedigree of leadership, skills and experience that is rare and dates back to his earlier days at AMS and CGI. We look forward to his impact on our future,” added Strasser.

About Brillient

Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 14 years of experience providing information management, intelligent solutions and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 600+ personnel in nine states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.