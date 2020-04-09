BWXT Releases Response to COVID-19 Pandemic; Rex Geveden Quoted

BWX Technologies (BWXT) has released a statement on Wednesday from president and chief executive officer (CEO), Rex Geveden, regarding BWXT’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

“The global pandemic is an extraordinary and unprecedented situation for our business and our employees,” said Geveden. “Weeks ago, we created a pandemic planning and response team to address the policies, procedures and practices required to respond to all aspects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Geveden noted that BWXT will continue to focus on protecting the health and safety of the company’s employees. As a response, the company has developed new policies to ensure appropriate benefits are in place for employees who may become ill or need to self-quarantine for other reasons, including travel and suspected exposures.

BWXT has also implemented multiple new measures to protect the company’s workers, including shift staggering, social distancing and modification of food services and has enacted work from home policies to the maximum extent possible.

“Because of its roles in national security, electric power generation and nuclear medicine, BWXT has been designated an essential business by both the U.S. federal government and by the applicable Canadian provincial governments where our facilities are located. Accordingly, all 12 major operating facilities are open and operating at this time.”

