CACI Names Susan Gordon to Company Board of Directors; J.P. Jordan Quoted

CACI International has appointed Susan Gordon, two-time Wash100 Award recipient, to its Board of Directors effective immediately, the company announced on Monday.

CACI executive chairman and chairman of the board Dr. J.P. London said, “Sue Gordon brings us incredible expertise and experience with an exemplary history of leadership in the Intelligence Community. Her selection continues our history of appointing highly qualified and exceptionally credentialed professionals to our Board.”

Gordon has served in senior leadership positions across numerous intelligence organizations and disciplines. She will bring over 30 years of leadership experience across a broad spectrum of complex issues to the board in the development of innovative technology solutions and transformative outcomes for the Intelligence Community (IC).

With her extensive experience in the IC, Gordon will further the expertise and technology CACI provides to the IC, particularly in the areas of cyber, space, and artificial intelligence to counter threats to the United States’ national security.

Gordon was sworn in as the fifth principal deputy director of National Intelligence in 2017. In the role, she was a key advisor to the President and National Security Council and provided leadership to the IC. She also focused on advancing intelligence integration across the IC, expanding outreach and partnerships and driving innovation across the IC.

In addition, she served as the deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from 2015 to 2017, where she provided leadership to the agency and managed the National System of Geospatial Intelligence.

Prior to her assignment with the NGA, Gordon served for 27 years at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), serving in a variety of senior leadership positions in operations, analysis, science and technology and support. In 1998, Gordon led the effort that culminated in the formation of In-Q-Tel.

“We are confident that she will add valuable insight into our IC customers’ missions and CACI’s key growth areas. We welcome Ms. Gordon to CACI and look forward to her contributions to the Company’s growth and the delivery of long-term shareholder value,” added London.

About CACI

