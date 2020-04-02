CDC Opens Applications for Chief Data Officer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking for a chief data officer to lead the Department of Health and Human Services component’s information technology modernization and public health data initiatives.

CDC said in a job posting that the selected candidate will be based in Atlanta and work to coordinate efforts between the agency and the health and data science communities.

The CDO will also be responsible for establishing a data governance strategy and promoting the ethical use of health data for innovation and operational improvement, according to the notice.

Other responsibilities include providing advisory services to the CDC chief information officer as well as other senior leaders on matters such as public health policy and technological trends.

The job posting states that interested candidates must hold a degree in the medical field, allied sciences of health sciences. The position also entails occasional travel and telework operations as necessary.

CDC will accept applications through April 28.