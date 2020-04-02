David Goldfein: USAF Takes Action to Continue Operations Amid COVID-19

Gen. David L. Goldfein, U.S. Air Force chief of staff and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the service branch has been working to improve the protection of airmen against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking virtually with the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, he said USAF has made practice adjustments to address the pandemic's effects on readiness and ensure the required work continues, the service branch said Wednesday.

USAF's missile activities have undergone changes for continued operation. The service branch has also implemented disinfection efforts, cancellation of exercises and travel, temperature checks and strict observance of social distancing guidelines.

Goldfein predicts that the pandemic will continue to pose problems in the long term and has advised commanders to maintain readiness. He also emphasized USAF's responsibility to maintain the readiness of ground-based missiles and bomber aircraft that compose two-thirds of the U.S. nuclear triad.

