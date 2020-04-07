David Zolet Leads CentralSquare Technologies as CEO; Jeff Scherer Quoted

CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector software, has appointed David Zolet, four-time Wash100 Award recipient and former president and CEO of Logistics Management Institute (LMI), as the company’s new CEO.

“With his vast experience and visionary leadership in the govtech space, I’m delighted that David will be taking the helm at CentralSquare,” said Interim CEO Jeff Scherer. “I’m confident that his expertise in cultivating outstanding outcomes for government clients will empower CentralSquare to continue delivering proven products that serve mission-critical needs across the U.S. and Canada.”

Zolet will bring more than 30-years of experience to CentralSquare Technologies. He has had a lifelong focus on enabling public servants through innovation. During Zolet’s tenure at LMI, the company grew revenue by 50 percent.

Prior to LMI, Zolet led the national public sector business unit for DXC Technology and served as vice president of systems integration at IBM. He also worked for Northrop Grumman in its IT division for more than 20 years in a variety of leadership positions, including sector vice president of enterprise infrastructure, president of commercial, state and local IT and president of the defense sector.

In his prior roles, Zolet was instrumental in the successful launch of public safety systems in California and Ohio, and more. Zolet also currently serves on the board of FirstNet, an independent authority under the U.S. Department of Commerce to establish, operate and maintain an interoperable public safety broadband network.

“I’m thrilled to be leading CentralSquare at a time when there is so much opportunity for public sector technology,” said Zolet. “Underpinning CentralSquare’s commitment to transforming the public experience is the company’s relentless focus on helping our public sector partners achieve their mission in service to their communities. I look forward to further building and strengthening the company’s momentum in helping our clients deliver on their commitment to citizens.”

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America.

Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development.

For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America.