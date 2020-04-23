DLA Partners with HHS, FEMA to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

The Defense Logistics Agency has entered into an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deliver services, personnel and materials that will support COVID-19 response efforts.

DLA said Wednesday it has provided $13.2M in medical supplies, protective equipment, fuel, food and pharmaceuticals to USNS Comfort and Mercy through various contracts.

HHS has also helped DLA employ a single distribution system to bring supplies to military forces.

“As a combat support agency, DLA is ensuring that those units – those soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and civilians – are properly equipped to conduct the missions they’ve been assigned,” said Peter Battaglia, a customer relations process owner at DLA's logistics operations segment.

The agency has provided more than $500M worth of equipment and supplies to government agencies and military service members during the pandemic.