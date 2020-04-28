DoD Hosts COVID-19 Webinars for Small Businesses

The Department of Defense conducted a couple of small business online seminars this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DoD said Monday its Office of Small Business Programs hosted defense webinars on COVID-19 relief efforts and the pandemic's effects on industrial cybersecurity.

“This webinar series has been instrumental in helping identify COVID-19 impacts and solutions in the small business community, especially those in the defense industrial base,” said Amy Murray, OSBP director.

The series' next webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, will tackle issues on foreign investments made by adversaries and ways to address adversarial capital.

DoD's David Stapleton and Andrew Pahutski, who lead trusted capital and global markets and investments, respectively, will appear in the upcoming webinar.