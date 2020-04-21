DoD, Norwegian Ministry of Defence Eye Extension of Solid Fuel Ramjet Tech Partnership

The Department of Defense (DoD) and the Norwegian Ministry of Defense (MoD) plan to extend their bilateral partnership in efforts to analyze solid fuel ramjet technologies.

The two entities seek to build and incorporate solid fuel ramjet capacities into high-speed prototype systems as part of the Tactical High-speed Offensive Ramjet for Extended Range program, DoD said Monday.

THOR-ER was established under the Allied Prototyping Initiative, an effort that aims to foster international research and development projects through the usage of new and existing frameworks.

“This continuation is an important next step in advancing high-speed propulsion technologies with our Norwegian partners,” said Michael Griffin, DoD undersecretary for research and engineering and a 2019 Wash100 Award winner.

The initiative will continue collaborative research efforts between Nammo, the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment and the Naval Air Warfare Center.

