DoD, SBA Engage With Defense Industry Companies in Webinar

Matthew Nelson April 9, 2020 News

The Department of Defense and the Small Business Administration have partnered to engage industry partners and address their questions in a webinar.

DoD said Wednesday it aims to collaborate with SBA and defense industry organizations to support small businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Young Murray, director at DoD's Office of Small Business Programs, oversaw meetings with defense industry stakeholders, associations and the U.S. military to hear various concerns from 3M member companies.

SBA launched the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan initiative that enables businesses to sustain their workforce.

Aside from PPP, the agency also unveiled other relief efforts to help small businesses amid the outbreak.

