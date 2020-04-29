DOE Announces Competition for Solar-Powered Water Desalination Tech; Dan Brouillette Quoted

The Department of Energy is hosting a $9M competition on technologies designed to purify high-salinity water via solar-thermal energy.

DOE said Tuesday it invites the public to take part in the American-Made Challenges: Solar Desalination Prize, a four-phase contest that seeks the development of solar-driven desalination systems.

Participants may compete for up to $2.3M worth of cash prizes and national laboratory vouchers amounting to $200K in value. The vouchers would allow participants to further develop their entries at national laboratories and partner facilities.

The American-Made Network, a multisector group of experts and investors, will also offer financial and professional support to the challenge participants.

“These innovations will not only encourage new uses for solar energy, but will also help achieve President Trump’s clean water goals," said Dan Brouillette, secretary of energy.

DOE seeks to boost freshwater access and in turn fortify U.S. water security and economy through the effort.