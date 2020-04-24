DOE Secretary Dan Brouillette Releases Strategy to Restore U.S. Nuclear Leadership

Dan Brouillette, secretary of energy, has unveiled a strategy to bolster the country's performance in areas related to nuclear energy.

The Strategy to Restore American Nuclear Energy Leadership lists efforts to bring back industrial uranium capabilities, further nuclear power technologies, support exports and maintain compliance with national security and non-proliferation, DOE said Thursday.

Brouillette said the strategy aims to address the country's industrial decline in the nuclear fuel area and resulting threats to national security and interest.

"As a matter of national security, it is critical that we take bold steps to preserve and grow the entire U.S. nuclear energy enterprise," he said.

The strategy highlights the importance of the government working as a whole towards the U.S. nuclear industry's progress in the global competition.

The Nuclear Fuel Working Group, presidentially stood up in July 2019, produced the strategy.