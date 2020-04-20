DOE Seeks Industry Input for Potential Fusion Research

The Department of Energy wants to build partnerships that tackle the use of fusion technology as a safer source of energy than fission used in nuclear facilities, Nextgov reported Friday.

The Department released a Federal Register notice to seek out industry input on a potential fusion technology cost-share program.

Interested organizations may provide information on topics, requirements, program structures, funding approaches and evaluation criteria that would be essential to the future effort.

DOE sees potential in the approach that fuses two atoms together to produce heat energy, in contrast to fission that splits atoms. The fusion approach addresses the nuclear waste issue seen in fission reactors and reduces the potential danger.

The information request will remain open for responses through May 15.