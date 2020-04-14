Election Assistance Commission Seeks Input on Revised Voting System Certification Guidelines

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission is seeking feedback on an updated set of guidelines for evaluating voting systems’ capacity to meet government standards, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Ben Hovland, chairman of the EAC, said in an interview with the publication that the commission recently issued the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0 to cover new technologies and best practices for security, accessibility and usability.

Hovland noted that the EAC worked with the National Institute of Standards and Technology-led Technical Guidelines Development Committee to establish the new requirements and will accept input through June 22.

Speaking on the agency’s other efforts, Hovland noted that the EAC is working with the U.S. Postal Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to assess the feasibility of alternative voting procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hovland said the team is looking at implementing online and mail-based voting and registration processes as the crisis continues.