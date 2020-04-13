FAA Picks Virginia Tech, Griffiss Airport for UAS Traffic Mgmt Program Phase 2

The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership and Griffiss International Airport to demonstrate traffic management concepts for unmanned aircraft systems.

FAA said Friday that as part of the unmanned aircraft traffic management pilot program’s second phase, the two participants will perform test-site assessments of their respective technologies focused on high-density UAS operations, remote identification and public safety.

Data collated from testing activities will be used to develop FAA’s Unmanned Traffic Management Implementation Plan.

FAA, in partnership with NASA and other industry entities, concluded phase one of the UPP effort in August 2019. Virginia Tech MAAP and Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems took part in a demonstration of low-altitude drone traffic management capabilities as part of the first phase.

FAA and NASA conducted an industry workshop for UPP phase two in December and received bids for the demonstration effort earlier this year.