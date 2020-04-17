FBI, Secret Service Team Up to Address Illegal Activities Amid Pandemic

The FBI and the U.S. Secret Service have partnered in efforts to safeguard people in the country against fraudulent schemes and other crimes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Federal law enforcement organizations have observed criminal activities such as online scams and cyber threats that prey on coronavirus-related public anxiety, Michael D’Ambrosio — assistant director of the U.S. Secret Service's investigations office — and Terry Wade — executive assistant director of the FBI's criminal, cyber, response and services branch — said in a joint statement published Wednesday.

D’Ambrosio and Wade noted that fraudsters are targeting financial aid for individuals, communities and businesses from the 2T stimulus package known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The law enforcement community is working with multiple government agencies, U.S. Attorney offices and private companies to address criminal activities that threaten COVID-19 response efforts.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Communications Commission, Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission stepped up to also prevent crime amid the pandemic.

"We are working aggressively to enforce the law and are devoting unprecedented resources to pursuing those who seek to undermine the nation’s response effort," D’Ambrosio and Wade added.