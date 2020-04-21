Home / News / GAO Issues Priority Recommendations to Education Dept

GAO Issues Priority Recommendations to Education Dept

Brenda Marie Rivers April 21, 2020 News

The Government Accountability Office is recommending the Department of Education to improve its cybersecurity systems, protect investments in higher education and ensure the well-being and education of U.S. school-age children.

GAO said in its report released Friday that it is issuing a total of six recommendations to the Education Department following a prior report issued in April 2019.

According to GAO, the department implemented three out of eight priority recommendations which include improving customer service to applicants for the Direct Loan program. GAO also added a priority open recommendation in this year’s report.

To date, the department was able to analyze civil rights issues at institutions, eliminate lapses in recertification for federal loan repayment plans and improve information security for students under financial aid programs, the watchdog noted.

Since 2015, GAO has been issuing priority open recommendations meant to help departments and agencies save money, improve policymaking, ensure compliance and eliminate mismanagement and abuse.

Check Also

DoD, Norwegian Ministry of Defence Eye Extension of Solid Fuel Ramjet Tech Partnership

The Department of Defense and the Norwegian Ministry of Defense plan to extend their bilateral partnership in efforts to analyze solid fuel ramjet technologies. The two entities seek to build and incorporate solid fuel ramjet capacities into high-speed prototype systems as part of the Tactical High-speed Offensive Ramjet for Extended Range program, DoD said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved