GAO Issues Priority Recommendations to Education Dept

The Government Accountability Office is recommending the Department of Education to improve its cybersecurity systems, protect investments in higher education and ensure the well-being and education of U.S. school-age children.

GAO said in its report released Friday that it is issuing a total of six recommendations to the Education Department following a prior report issued in April 2019.

According to GAO, the department implemented three out of eight priority recommendations which include improving customer service to applicants for the Direct Loan program. GAO also added a priority open recommendation in this year’s report.

To date, the department was able to analyze civil rights issues at institutions, eliminate lapses in recertification for federal loan repayment plans and improve information security for students under financial aid programs, the watchdog noted.

Since 2015, GAO has been issuing priority open recommendations meant to help departments and agencies save money, improve policymaking, ensure compliance and eliminate mismanagement and abuse.