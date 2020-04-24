Gen. David Goldfein: USAF Progresses in Dev’t of Advanced Battle Management System

Gen. David Goldfein, the U.S. Air Force chief of staff and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the service branch is moving forward to develop the Advanced Battle Management System, a new integrated situational awareness platform, addressing a certain report by the Government Accountability Office, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

Goldfein’s statement addresses a GAO report that USAF does not have a detailed plan to develop and implement ABMS. GAO does not have key information to conclude USAF's lack of a plan to develop ABMS that is designed to facilitate integrated situational awareness across multiple domains, Goldfein told reporters.

The government watchdog found in its report that USAF still needs to identify technology, cost and assessment requirements for the system's development. Goldfein said GAO did not see the technology perform during the service branch's ABMS demonstration in December.

Marie Mak, director of GAO, responded by saying the agency has acknowledged the exercise and multiple pieces of classified content, but still is firm with the finding that USAF has not fully planned for ABMS activities.

Goldfein noted that he does not intend to criticize GAO and believes the agency needs more support to understand the project's actual pace.

"We’ve got to help others realize that we are moving out and we are developing capability faster than we’ve ever developed capability before," he said.

