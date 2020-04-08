Immuta Names Nancy Patel as Public Sector VP to Lead Data, Analytics Initiatives; Matthew Carroll Quoted

Immuta, an automated data governance company, has appointed Nancy Patel as vice president of the public sector to lead data and analytics initiatives, the company reported on Wednesday.

“With her deep federal business experience and knowledge of cybersecurity and analytics, Nancy will help broaden Immuta’s footprint within the U.S. Intelligence Community and the government overall,” said Matthew Carroll, co-founder and CEO, Immuta. “The public sector is a key industry for Immuta, stemming from our initial mission to help the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) tackle some of the world’s most complex and sensitive data governance problems.

Patel will be responsible for helping the U.S. public sector and global agencies accelerate advanced analytics and data science initiatives, providing data governance at the speed of the mission. She will also collaborate with the product, engineering, business development and customer success teams to accelerate the growth of Immuta’s public sector business.

“We’ve seen an extraordinary increase in demand from the public sector. Nancy will help us meet this demand, working closely with our customers and partners to build modern analytics platforms with a focus on auditable, enforceable control and protection of even the most sensitive datasets,” added Carroll.

Patel will bring more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and the public sector, with deep expertise in software development, systems engineering and cybersecurity to Immuta. Most recently, Patel served as president of Vulnerability Research Labs.

At the cybersecurity software development company, she helped grow Vulnerability Research Labs’ revenue and operating income through a diligent focus on providing high-value, mission-critical products and continuous investment in research and development.

Immuta automated data governance platform across the public sector has grown significantly in the past year. Federal agencies, in particular within the IC, are increasingly leveraging sensitive information for data science and advanced analytics.

The company’s solutions will enhance federal access to data science and analytics, while enforcing complex security and privacy controls on data as it is queried by analysts and data scientists.

“Government agencies face myriad data challenges such as maintaining regulatory compliance, ensuring policy enforcement, managing access control, adhering to complex rules, and more,” said Patel. “I’m honored to join a company with such an important mission — one that is critical today given the need to rapidly collect and analyze data in real-time, and to do so in a manner that protects all aspects of the customer mission.”

About Immuta

Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. Immuta’s award-winning automated data governance software platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance, and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Its automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive data and ensuring their customers’ privacy. Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.