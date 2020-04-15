International Space Station Demos Naval Research Lab’s Power Beaming Concept

A NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station conducted a power beaming test with a light-emitting rectifying antenna developed by the Naval Research Laboratory.

ISS crew member Jessica Meir demonstrated the potential of NRL's LEctenna technology to transform electromagnetic waves into an electric current, NRL said Monday.

The technology primarily served as a STEM project that sought to encourage student innovation through the Department of Defense's Space Test Program.

NRL researchers are studying the space-based solar power beaming concept as a potential clean energy source in various military and civilian systems.

The method seeks to collect and bring energy from the sun down to Earth where it can be turned into usable energy through a LEctenna-like approach.

Meir noted that NRL is exploring approaches to remotely power drones or charge mobile devices wirelessly.