IRS Cautions Taxpayers on Coronavirus-Related Phishing Scams; Charles Rettig Quoted

The Internal Revenue Service is calling on taxpayers to be wary of fraudsters using social media posts, emails, texts and calls to obtain financial information amid the current public health crisis, The Hill reported Thursday.

Charles Rettig, commissioner of the IRS, said in a statement that the public should “take extra care” and remain vigilant of hackers using phishing techniques to conduct tax fraud or identity theft.

Rettig noted that taxpayers should also disregard “surprise emails” that appear to be from the IRS and avoid opening suspicious links and attachments. Official updates must come directly from IRS.gov, he noted.

"The IRS isn't going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster,” said Rettig.

According to the agency, hackers are particularly interested in "easy targets" such as retirees.