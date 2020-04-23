JAIC Unveils AI-Based Supply Chain Forecast Tech

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has developed an artificial intelligence system that works to forecast supply chain issues and COVID-19 hotspots through various data sources, Defense One reported Wednesday. Salus is designed to predict potential concerns based on the kind of data fed by its users.

Nand Mulchandani, chief technical officer at JAIC, said the tool has been initially employed to organize and monitor information on masks, ventilators and medical supplies. Mulchandani noted JAIC has partnered with data aggregators and retail firms to collect data for the tool.

“The insights we gather we are able to pipe directly into the systems that they’re using,” said Mulchandani.

Salus has been fielded to the U.S. National Guard and U.S. Northern Command's information systems.