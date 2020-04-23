Home / News / JAIC Unveils AI-Based Supply Chain Forecast Tech

JAIC Unveils AI-Based Supply Chain Forecast Tech

Matthew Nelson April 23, 2020 News

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has developed an artificial intelligence system that works to forecast supply chain issues and COVID-19 hotspots through various data sources, Defense One reported Wednesday. Salus is designed to predict potential concerns based on the kind of data fed by its users.

Nand Mulchandani, chief technical officer at JAIC, said the tool has been initially employed to organize and monitor information on masks, ventilators and medical supplies. Mulchandani noted JAIC has partnered with data aggregators and retail firms to collect data for the tool.

“The insights we gather we are able to pipe directly into the systems that they’re using,” said Mulchandani.

Salus has been fielded to the U.S. National Guard and U.S. Northern Command's information systems.

Check Also

Gen. David Goldfein Works With Overseas Counterparts to Maintain F-35 Supply Chain Amid COVID-19

Gen. David Goldfein, chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said he has been in talks with his international counterparts to discuss ways on how to maintain the supply chain for the F-35 fighter jet program during the coronavirus pandemic, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved