Jeff Greene Talks NCCoE’s Cybersecurity, Emerging Tech Initiatives

Jeff Greene, director of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, said he seeks to prioritize the implementation of new concepts like zero-trust architecture during his tenure at the center, Fifth Domain reported Saturday.

Greene told the publication in an interview that the National Institute of Standards and Technology component is currently seeking feedback on its zero-trust guidance, which focuses on constant cybersecurity in digital infrastructure.

He added that the NCCoE is also focusing on its Special Publication 1800 guidances that tackle a range of subject areas including artificial intelligence, 5G connectivity, quantum computing and crypto algorithms.

In terms of current demands, Greene noted that NIST recently released blog posts on ensuring cybersecurity in telework and virtual meetings.

“Probably the biggest short-term thing from my perspective is trying to develop some new types of products and get some thinking out there if we need to be a little more nimble and responsive to immediate, pressing needs,” he said.

Greene, previously a vice president at Symantec, assumed the role of NCCoE director in February.