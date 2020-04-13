Karen Brazell to Lead VA Office of Enterprise Integration on Acting Basis

Karen Brazell, a U.S. Army veteran, has been appointed to serve as acting assistant secretary of the Office of Enterprise Integration within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

She will concurrently perform duties under her new acting position and her existing role as VA’s principal executive director and chief acquisition officer, a job she has held since 2018, the department said Thursday.

Brazell works to oversee the sufficiency of medical supplies across the department's clinics and health care centers in her current role. Her career includes leadership work with the White House Military Office and the Naval Facilities Command.

“Karen is an excellent choice to lead OEI, which is charged with integrating the operations,” said Robert Wilkie, VA secretary.