Katie Arrington: DoD Taps NIST to Develop Standards for CMMC Assessors

The Department of Defense (DoD) has assigned the National Institute of Standard and Technology to help create requirements for independent assessors under the department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

The CMMC accreditation board will remain as the main entity for overseeing training and certification for third-party evaluators, according to the report. Katie Arrington, chief information security officer for defense acquisition and sustainment, said the CMMC board will also have the authority to make modifications to the credentialing process.

She noted that NIST will work to prevent conflicts in the certification process in line with the board’s “very stringent ethical rules”. DoD plans to implement CMMC standards in requests for information ahead of integration into contract bids in October, said Arrington.

