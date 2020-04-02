Kelvin Droegemeier to Lead National Science Foundation as Acting Director

Kelvin Droegemeier, who leads the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy, has joined the National Science Foundation to serve as director on an acting basis.

He will oversee NSF's daily activities and spearhead research efforts to address the world's challenges, the foundation said Wednesday.

Droegemeier brings 12 years of experience as a member of the National Science Board that informs NSF's governance. The meteorologist manages coordination across federal science and technology programs as OSTP's director.

“I am honored to serve in this acting capacity for NSF and it is a homecoming of sorts as a former member of the National Science Board and longtime recipient of grants from NSF," he said.