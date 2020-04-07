Labor Department to Award New Apprenticeship Grants

The Employment and Training Administration within the Department of Labor plans to award $42.5 million in grants to finance apprenticeships across the youth.

DOL said Monday that it will issue the grants to apprentices aged 16 to 24 regardless of school enrollment status. ETA may apply the grants to either support new registered apprenticeship programs or increase funds of existing ones.

“These apprenticeship grants offer communities the opportunity to make targeted investments today that will fuel future economic growth, by enabling young people to earn a living while learning critical job skills at the same time,” said Eugene Scalia, secretary of labor.

The effort would directly approach academic institutions and out-of-school youth programs.