Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley: Army Needs to Decide Soon on Electric Vehicle Adoption

Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, deputy commander of Army Futures Command, said the service branch may need to soon begin alterations to adopt the use of electric engines in vehicles, Military.com reported Wednesday.

Wesley said the Army's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle may employ an upscaled version of electric motors as demonstrated by car maker Tesla.

The service is challenged to manage the supply chain for the adoption effort, but the automotive industry's shift towards electric engines, Wesley noted.

This potential industrial shift may also further prompt the Army to go electric due to the resulting cost changes and factors like fuel transportation, the general added. Electrification would reduce the need to transport fuel during battle and lessen the operational burden.

Wesley said the Army has to make its decision on the potential adoption within the next decade.