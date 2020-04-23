Home / News / Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley: Army Needs to Decide Soon on Electric Vehicle Adoption

Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley: Army Needs to Decide Soon on Electric Vehicle Adoption

Nichols Martin April 23, 2020 News

Eric Wesley
Eric Wesley

Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, deputy commander of Army Futures Command, said the service branch may need to soon begin alterations to adopt the use of electric engines in vehicles, Military.com reported Wednesday.

Wesley said the Army's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle may employ an upscaled version of electric motors as demonstrated by car maker Tesla.

The service is challenged to manage the supply chain for the adoption effort, but the automotive industry's shift towards electric engines, Wesley noted.

This potential industrial shift may also further prompt the Army to go electric due to the resulting cost changes and factors like fuel transportation, the general added. Electrification would reduce the need to transport fuel during battle and lessen the operational burden.

Wesley said the Army has to make its decision on the potential adoption within the next decade.

Check Also

DHS Announces Funds to Support Anti-Terrorism Tech Projects

The Department of Homeland Security is investing $10M in fiscal 2020 research projects that aim to address domestic terrorism. DHS said Tuesday it calls for interested organizations to apply for opportunities under the FY 2020 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved