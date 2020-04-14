Mark Amtower: CoronaVirus, The New Normal and My Modus Operandi

Sequestered.

Sequestered with a phone and a Comcast web connection.

I have been home-based for thirty five years, so I have some experience in the “telework” arena, except my telework involves clients and prospects.

Yes, I do visit clients, go to networking and other events, but the majority of time I am sitting at my desk in my home office with an occasional visit from my cat, Jasmine, who just stopped by to let me know if was time for her Hobbit-like second breakfast.

Now it seems like many if not most are sequestered, teleworking from home until the Coronavirus has run its course.

I have a regular routine of reaching out to executives of smaller companies just to catch up and I’ve been doing that for a long while, well-before the current pandemic. I scroll through my LinkedIn connections (filtered by location and job title) and look for people I don’t know well or who I’ve not spoken with recently- if ever.

