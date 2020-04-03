NASA Presents Segmented Approach for Artemis Program

NASA has proposed an outline on how to approach the progressive phases of the Artemis program, an effort to revive manned space exploration.

The space agency said Friday delivered a plan that lists requirements for lunar exploration and the progressive phases that would lead astronauts to Mars.

Artemis' Moon segment would require a lunar terrain vehicle, a habitable mobility platform for trips across the lunar surface and shelter habitat for housing during shorter-term activities.

The program would begin with tests, then move to expand the range of where demonstrations and explorations will take place. Afterward, astronauts will prepare habitat systems, including the Gateway outpost, as NASA approaches rehearsals for Mars exploration.

Astronauts will land on the lunar surface in 2024 under Artemis.

“For years to come, Artemis will serve as our North Star as we continue to work toward even greater exploration of the Moon, where we will demonstrate key elements needed for the first human mission to Mars," said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator.