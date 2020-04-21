NASA Taps University Lab to Develop New Solar Irradiance Sensor

NASA has selected the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics to develop a new solar sensor under an $18M contract.

The Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 would continue the mission of the first TSIS, an existing space sensor designed to measure the sun's radiation that reaches Earth, NASA said Monday. TSIS-1 launched in 2017.

TSIS-2 will consist of the Total Irradiance Monitor and the Spectral Irradiance Monitor, two instruments needed to study different aspects of solar energy. TIM equips researchers with a tool to study the Earth's primary source of solar energy, and SIM works to detect solar variability regions on the planet and in its atmosphere.

Work under the sole-source contract will take place through August 6.