NASA Taps University Lab to Develop New Solar Irradiance Sensor

Nichols Martin April 21, 2020 News

NASA has selected the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics to develop a new solar sensor under an $18M contract. 

The Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 would continue the mission of the first TSIS, an existing space sensor designed to measure the sun's radiation that reaches Earth, NASA said Monday. TSIS-1 launched in 2017.

TSIS-2 will consist of the Total Irradiance Monitor and the Spectral Irradiance Monitor, two instruments needed to study different aspects of solar energy. TIM equips researchers with a tool to study the Earth's primary source of solar energy, and SIM works to detect solar variability regions on the planet and in its atmosphere.

Work under the sole-source contract will take place through August 6.

