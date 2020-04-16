NATO Creates Tool to Address Signal Degradation

The NATO Communications and Information Agency's new software works to facilitate assessments of areas prone to degradation of signals from global navigation satellite systems.

The Radar Electromagnetic and Communication Coverage Tool or REACT allows users to estimate areas where interfering signals may affect the performance of GPS and other GNSS technologies that provide positioning, navigation and timing data, NCIA said Monday.

"NATO must take appropriate measures to ensure Allied forces can operate in a degraded or denied environment," said Jean-Philippe Saulay, a NATO navigation and identification officer, who also noted that enemies have the means to deter GPS signals.

NATO member nations may obtain REACT for free as the tool continues to undergo testing.

REACT users must input a jammer's technical and location information into the software that then maps areas where GNSS receivers may have trouble accepting signals due to interference.

The Trident Jupiter 2019 exercise demonstrated the use of REACT and gathered operator feedback.

NATO will further look into the software's operation in classified networks under REACT's next developmental phase.