NAVWAR Builds Naval 5G Implementation Team

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command has gathered individuals for a team to help the Department of the Navy implement 5G connectivity across operations, DVIDS Hub reported Monday.

NAVWAR formed the 5G integrated product team in late 2019 for DON's support of a 5G initiative by the Department of Defense.

The 5G IPT will manage assets including 5G devices to better monitor supply chain-related activities.

“To ensure our warfighters have the upper hand in every conflict, we must work with our partners across industry to leverage new and existing technology, providing the warfighter with modernized, mobile and integrated capabilities like 5G," said Pat Sullivan, executive director at NAVWAR.

Dan Green, who leads NAVWAR's 5G IPT, said 5G technology could boost the speed, scalability and transparency of warehouse activities.

The command is now working to establish the processes, security policy and workforce needed for the 5G implementation.