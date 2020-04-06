Navy Commissions USS Delaware

A Virginia-class submarine built by Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics' Electric Boat company has entered into active service with the U.S. Navy.

Codenamed SSN 791, USS Delaware is the 18th of the Virginia-class attack submarines to join the service branch, the Department of Defense said Saturday.

The attack submarine measures 377 feet long and will work to conduct various operations such as anti-surface warfare, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance missions. It can also submerge at depths over 800 feet, travel at a speed of more than 25 knots and operate for over three decades.

“I am equally proud of the families who have stood by through the long hours of shift work, testing, and sea trials and supported our mission with patriotism and devotion,” said Cmdr. Matthew Horton, commanding officer at USS Delaware.