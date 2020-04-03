Navy Continues Mine Countermeasure Tests Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Naval Surface Warfare Center's Panama City Division has conducted tests of an unmanned surface vehicle designed to deter mine threats.

NSWC PCD continued mine countermeasure USV testing at the coastal test range amid the coronavirus pandemic, Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday. The CTR facility operates near NSWC PCD and features fielding ranges for mine warfare testing and training.

“I am honored to work alongside the dedicated individuals supporting this project that have shown steadfast determination and tenacity to execute the test despite the adversity and roadblocks in front of them,” said Brett Thach, the division's acting project manager and lead systems engineer for the MCM USV effort.

Capt. Aaron Peters, NSWC PCD commanding officer, said the division commits to ensuring personnel safety as operations continue amid the COVID-19 issue.