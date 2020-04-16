Navy Engages With Indiana University to Establish New Research Facility

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane is helping Indiana University establish a new laboratory facility that would support science and technology projects.

The new Multidisciplinary Engineering and Sciences Hall or MESH would serve as an activity venue for the university's Intelligent Systems Engineering program, Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday.

MESH activities would take place in a 207K-square-foot building that would offer laboratory space for collaborative studies between Crane and IU researchers.

The effort would pursue research on various national security technologies including microelectronics and edge computing.

MESH's establishment aims to help NSWC partners access updated research, create jobs for IU graduates, further develop the university's engineering programs and attract investors.