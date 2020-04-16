Navy Reserve Forces Command Launches Beta Test for Relationship Mgmt App

The U.S. Navy Reserve Forces Command has started beta tests for a cloud-based application that will help update customer interaction and administrative processes.

The Reserve Relationship Management app houses digital features and a mobile-compatible interface and is designed to help the command share information, standardize and automate managing capacities for organizational business relationships, the Navy said Wednesday.

R2M will work to provide warfighters with real-time access to processes that are available through a Navy Operational Support Center or the military service's computer system.

Cmdr. Matthew McLauchlin, R2M project manager, noted the app will enable NOSC leaders and reserve sailors to monitor tasks and accomplish administrative processes remotely.

“Minimizing administrative delays will directly result in a more agile and lethal Reserve Force,” McLauchlin added.

NOSC Schenectady and NOSC Richmond are assisting the NRFC with the beta tests.