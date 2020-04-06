Home / News / Navy Reuses USS Enterprise Data Link on John F. Kennedy Carrier

Navy Reuses USS Enterprise Data Link on John F. Kennedy Carrier

Nichols Martin April 6, 2020 News

Naval Undersea Warfare Center has delivered a salvaged data system to the John F. Kennedy nuclear aircraft carrier after refurbishment and installation activities at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

The repurposed AN/USQ-167 Common Data Link System, formerly of the decommissioned USS Enterprise, would allow John F. Kennedy to process sonobuoy data transmitted from undersea warfare aircraft, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

San Diego-based Fleet Test and Evaluation Center performed installation activities and a technical refresh to link the system with Kennedy's USW aircraft.

“Live testing, consisting of both on-deck and in-flight operations, were successfully conducted, proving the next-generation common data link system increased capabilities were operationally sound," said Dave McKae, an engineering technician at FTEC.

The Reuse of USS Enterprise's CDLS allowed the Navy to save $1.8M.

Check Also

2020 Wash100 Awardees John Murray, Bruce Jette Cite Plans to Prevent Disruptions in Army Modernization Efforts

U.S. Army officials have said that the military branch is working to prevent further delays in its more than 800 acquisition programs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause disruptions, National Defense Magazine reported Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved