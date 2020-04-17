Home / News / NIST Develops Tool to Determine Best Rooms for N95 Mask Disinfecting

NIST Develops Tool to Determine Best Rooms for N95 Mask Disinfecting

Nichols Martin April 17, 2020 News

Photo from Battelle
Photo from Battelle

The National Institutes of Standards and Technology offers a new tool that would allow hospitals to identify rooms suitable for N95 mask disinfecting activities.

NIST said Thursday its new tool provides an estimation of how much vaporized hydrogen peroxide would be absorbed by masks in certain rooms.

Hospitals use VHP as a disinfectant to purify N95 masks in repurposed medical rooms. This approach was originally used to disinfect isolation rooms after a patient's exit.

“Even if you’re hitting a room with a huge dose of VHP and you're assuming it's all going on your masks, a lot of it may be going on your walls or ceiling,” said Dustin Poppendieck, a NIST environmental engineer who developed the new tool.

Choosing the wrong room may lead to VHP ending up on walls or other parts of the room instead of the masks.

The tool uses data on a room's size, ventilation and material content to help hospitals determine the percentage of VHP that would effectively disinfect the masks.

Check Also

Sens. Marco Rubio, Richard Blumenthal Want NASA Artemis to Expand Industrial Collaboration

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wrote a letter to Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, to promote industrial collaboration as the space agency plans to revive manned exploration. Rubio and Blumenthal want NASA's Artemis exploration program to demonstrate safety measures, produce information on lunar resources and develop technologies for future explorations, with the U.S. space industry, the senators said in a letter posted Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved